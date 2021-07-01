Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

FSUGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $35.07 on Thursday. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.08.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

