Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

