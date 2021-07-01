Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Up 228.6% in June

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

FOJCY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.52. 1,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.2658 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

