Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.95. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$6.91, with a volume of 2,720,984 shares trading hands.

FVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$149.18 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at C$4,158,771.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

