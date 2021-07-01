Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Update

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 288,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Fosterville South Exploration stock traded up 0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 1.04. 19,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,822. Fosterville South Exploration has a 12 month low of 0.82 and a 12 month high of 3.89.

About Fosterville South Exploration

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

