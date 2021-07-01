FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.14 and last traded at $37.14. 30,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,594,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FOX by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

