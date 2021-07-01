Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

Shares of FC stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $457.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 794.25, a P/E/G ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.