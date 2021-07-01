Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 124,231 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 581,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 124,231 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $48,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.79. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

