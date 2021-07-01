Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 4,775 Shares of Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,288,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.92% of Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF worth $45,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLSP opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04. Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $23.02.

