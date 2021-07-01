Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $40,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after buying an additional 542,198 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,317,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLI stock opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $82.50.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

