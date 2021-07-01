Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 49,623 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,229,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,623 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.03% of Sonos worth $46,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO opened at $35.23 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $626,262.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,945 shares of company stock worth $10,075,665 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

