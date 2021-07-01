Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 44,230 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $43,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.71.

SPG opened at $130.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.86. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

