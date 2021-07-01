Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 457 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $51,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Airbnb by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $889,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,079,253 shares of company stock worth $297,195,142 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $153.14 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $94.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

