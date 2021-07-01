Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $615.00

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 615 ($8.04) and last traded at GBX 613.71 ($8.02), with a volume of 11056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 602.50 ($7.87).

The firm has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 26.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 566.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.28.

About Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

