Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,500 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the May 31st total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNLPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

FNLPF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 26,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.89. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.24.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

