frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,431 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $14,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in frontdoor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTDR opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.01. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

