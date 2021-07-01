FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

Shares of FTSI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.99. 109,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,730. FTS International has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.68.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. FTS International had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. Research analysts forecast that FTS International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTS International by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

