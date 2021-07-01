FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Holdings Increased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 194.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,004 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,665 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $236,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133,237 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 572.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,553,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 901,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $12,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Shares of FCEL opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 5.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.27. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.