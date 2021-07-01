FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 3.8%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.64. 170,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,865,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCEL. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133,237 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 572.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,553,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,422,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,179 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

