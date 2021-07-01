Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger Sells 37,928 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 37,928 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $813,176.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.18. 588,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,775. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.14. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Funko by 54.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

