Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger Sells 37,928 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 37,928 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $813,176.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.18. 588,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,775. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.14. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
FNKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.59.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
