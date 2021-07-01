Fuse Network Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last Week (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $617,453.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00139879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00171051 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,765.22 or 1.00103775 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002901 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

