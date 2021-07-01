FUZE Token Trading Up 2.9% This Week (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. FUZE Token has a market cap of $28,171.60 and approximately $37,292.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for about $37.13 or 0.00112764 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00045344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00137600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00168641 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,928.43 or 1.00010832 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 759 coins. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars.

