FY2021 Earnings Estimate for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for FMC in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $7.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of FMC opened at $108.20 on Tuesday. FMC has a 12-month low of $96.05 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FMC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after acquiring an additional 218,461 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,138 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,108 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

