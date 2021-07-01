FY2021 EPS Estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $2.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $663.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.21. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,942,000 after buying an additional 72,422 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,340,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the period.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.37%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

