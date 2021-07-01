FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.47.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C$2.37. The business had revenue of C$12.45 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

