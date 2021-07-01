FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vivendi SE Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vivendi in a research report issued on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vivendi’s FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

VIVHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Oddo Bhf raised Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $33.63 on Thursday. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

