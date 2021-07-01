Fyooz Price Tops $0.26 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Fyooz coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fyooz has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Fyooz has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $19,643.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00019077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.75 or 0.00713483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.80 or 0.07729802 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

