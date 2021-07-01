Galactrum (ORE) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Galactrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Galactrum has traded down 86.2% against the US dollar. Galactrum has a market cap of $1,724.75 and $1.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,632.61 or 0.99967134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00420710 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.87 or 0.01007225 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.64 or 0.00409101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00053998 BTC.

About Galactrum

Galactrum is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Galactrum is galactrum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Galactrum

