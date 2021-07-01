Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Position Decreased by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. trimmed its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,573,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,698,000 after purchasing an additional 255,646 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.18. 12,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.77.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

