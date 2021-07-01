Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, an increase of 434.5% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

GNENF opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26. Ganfeng Lithium has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNENF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ganfeng Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

