Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Has $12.19 Million Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Slack Technologies comprises 2.2% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $12,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WORK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORK stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.17. 426,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641,144. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of -100.68 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $3,226,583.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

