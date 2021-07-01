Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,382 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.05. The company had a trading volume of 336,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,757,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.68. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

