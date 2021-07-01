Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Purchases 1,785 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 120.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,264 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Visa were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Visa by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,461 shares of company stock worth $15,859,871 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,723. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.38. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $238.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $457.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

