Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Gap Down to $16.78

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.78, but opened at $16.27. Gatos Silver shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 3,425 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GATO shares. CIBC assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, COO John Kinyon sold 22,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $377,699.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at $606,759.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Pyle sold 58,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,429.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,099.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,967 shares of company stock worth $3,842,631 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

