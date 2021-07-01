GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $111.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.17.

GDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. GDS has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $116.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.57 and a beta of 1.04.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDS will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GDS by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of GDS by 1.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in GDS by 19.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in GDS by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

