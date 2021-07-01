Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 240.3% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GENGF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. 87,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,753. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.