Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 240.3% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GENGF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. 87,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,753. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

