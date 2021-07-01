General Mills, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

General Mills has raised its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

GIS stock opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.05.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,806 shares of company stock worth $3,607,264. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

