General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 38.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after acquiring an additional 594,404 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 40.7% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $2,227,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $1,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,806 shares of company stock worth $3,607,264. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

