General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIS stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $60.22. 168,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,634. General Mills has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,264 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

