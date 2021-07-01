Genesis Park Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GNPK)

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,224 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,051% compared to the typical daily volume of 367 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Crescent Park Management, L.P. bought 63,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.72 per share, with a total value of $685,297.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 128,884 shares of company stock worth $1,357,450.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Genesis Park Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,720,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Park Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Park Acquisition stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.09. Genesis Park Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

About Genesis Park Acquisition

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aerospace and aviation services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

