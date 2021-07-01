GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Short Interest Update

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, an increase of 335.8% from the May 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.7 days.
OTCMKTS GSGTF opened at $9.10 on Thursday. GenSight Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.56.
About GenSight Biologics
