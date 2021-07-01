GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Short Interest Update

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, an increase of 335.8% from the May 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.7 days.

OTCMKTS GSGTF opened at $9.10 on Thursday. GenSight Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.56.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative diseases of the eye and central nervous system. The company develops its products through gene therapy-based mitochondrial targeting sequence and optogenetics technology platforms.

