Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 67,720 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $48,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BECN. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $36,587,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $27,769,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,625,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 516,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000,000 after acquiring an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 2.02. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

