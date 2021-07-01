Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,211,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $48,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 150.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Outfront Media stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. Outfront Media’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

