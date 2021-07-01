Geode Capital Management LLC Has $49.15 Million Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 386,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,087 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $49,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 101.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Stepan during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCL opened at $120.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.65. Stepan has a one year low of $90.58 and a one year high of $139.30. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Stepan news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $370,413.00. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

