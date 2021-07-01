Geode Capital Management LLC Has $50.24 Million Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $50,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after buying an additional 138,548 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Globant by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 227,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

Globant stock opened at $219.18 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $147.59 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Globant’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.