Geode Capital Management LLC Has $50.59 Million Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of Onto Innovation worth $50,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $520,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,880,345.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,817 shares of company stock valued at $10,752,744. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

