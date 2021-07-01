Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €100.87 ($118.67).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Gerresheimer stock traded down €1.10 ($1.29) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €93.25 ($109.71). 76,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.62. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €80.40 ($94.59) and a twelve month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €91.26.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

