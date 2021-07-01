GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Brokerages predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $716.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GFL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 1,144.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 38,030 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $8,743,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.08. 8,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $36.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.