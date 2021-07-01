Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 262,743 PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 262,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,942,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of PPD at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

Shares of PPD stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $46.14. 18,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 86.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $46.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.