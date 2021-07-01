Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 602,061 Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 602,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,027,000. Sotera Health makes up about 1.0% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $201,045,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $96,159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $38,879,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.